Clear icon
90º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Sports

VYPE 411: Luke Vidal of Clear Falls

Vype

Vype

Tags: High School Sports, Houston High School Sports
VYPE 411: Luke Vidal of Clear Falls
VYPE 411: Luke Vidal of Clear Falls (Copyright (c) 2021 VYPE - All rights reserved)

Luke Vidal recently won the VYPE Houston Wide Receiver of the Year Fall Poll! VYPE caught up with Vidal for the 411 on the star from Clear Falls.

...

VYPE: How long have you been playing volleyball and how did you get your start?

Vidal: I've been playing football for 11 years, and I started catching a football at age 3.

VYPE: Who's your favorite athlete and why?

Vidal: My favorite athlete is Amari Cooper, he has some of the nastiest routes and he always stays humble.

VYPE: What's your pre-game meal? Routine?

Vidal: My pregame meal is a box combo from Raising Canes, my pregame routine is reading a Bible verse before every game.

VYPE: Off the court, what is your favorite thing to do?

Vidal: My favorite thing to do off the field is to spend time with my younger siblings.

VYPE: What's your favorite subject in school?

Vidal: My favorite subject in school is physics.

VYPE: What is the one memory from the game you'll never forget playing volleyball?

Vidal: One memory I'll never forget playing football is scoring my first touchdown on varsity and hearing the crowd go crazy.

Copyright (c) 2021 VYPE - All rights reserved