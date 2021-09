The Willis cross country teams are ready to get back on their respective courses as the Wildkats try to move up the leaderboards in District 13-6A.

Kinley Gibbs led the way for the girls team with a 13th place finish at the district race in 2020. Abby Taylor and Stephanie Keele were top 30 finishers.

The boys will need some harriers to emerge to improve their finishes.