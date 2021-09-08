Session, Sanders, Albert win Built Ford Tough Teas HS Football Player of the Week Awards

PLANO, Texas – The top high school football stars have been recognized in week 2 of the 2021 Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week program. Now in its sixteenth year, the program is back again. Since 2006, the program has recognized outstanding student-athletes. The program has celebrated many future college and professional standouts during their Texas high school careers.

This week's winning athletes join a long list of remarkable players recognized for their exceptional efforts.

Week 2 winners

Class 6A: Gavin Session, Senior, QB, Atascocita High School

Mascot: Eagles

Opponent: Allen High School

Atascocita posted one of the year's most significant victories in a 41-20 win at Allen, ending Allen's 84-game regular-season win streak and its 122-game home win streak. Gavin Session contributed to the Eagles' win in both phases of the game, completing 17 of 29 passes with an interception for 318 yards and four touchdowns and rushing 16 times for 107 yards and a score.

Ad

"Gavin is a great competitor who not only loves to play but enjoys practice and preparing as well. He's a tough kid and a great teammate who represents the program on and off the field."

Atascocita Head Coach Craig Stump

Class 5A: Jah'Mar Sanders, Senior, QB, Memorial High School

Mascot: Titans

Opponent: Barbers Hill High School

Port Arthur Memorial quarterback Jah'Mar Sanders opened the season with a bang, leading the Titans over Lancaster while combining for over 300 yards and four touchdowns. That was nothing compared to what Sanders was able to accomplish behind his talented offensive line in week two as Port Arthur Memorial pulled away for a 56-28 win against Barbers Hill. The senior, who also plays basketball and runs track, completed 15 of 24 passes for 468 yards and four touchdowns, while also torching the Eagles on the ground for 202 yards and two scores.

Ad

"He's just a first-class kid. Just comes to work every day. He's developed over the last year into a vocal leader. He didn't have to before because we had some older guys ahead of him. But he always comes to work. He's locked in, focused in meetings. He's really, really sharp. His football IQ is off the charts. They see his speed and see all that, but his football IQ is really, really high. That and his leadership show up on Friday night."

– Memorial Head Coach Brian Morgan

Class 4A: Demario Albert, Senior, RB, Yates High School

Mascot: Lions

Opponent: Madison High School

A longtime Houston powerhouse that has fallen on harder times in recent years, Yates is on the way back with help from players like Demario Albert, a senior who ran for 301 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries in the Lions' 45-7 win over a traditional rival in Houston Madison. He also had an interception on defense.

Ad

"Demario shows a great deal of maturity in our program and provides leadership by being extremely coachable. We look forward to him making plays on and off the field in his senior season."

– Yates Head Coach Troy DeGar

Class 3A: David Johnson, Senior, WR, Hooks High School

Mascot: Hornets

Opponent: Winnsboro High School

Hooks receiver David Johnson did damage all over the field in his team's 41-35 victory over Winnsboro, even playing the part of "closer" when the Hornets needed him to step under center and finish off the game. Johnson finished the night with seven receptions for 190 yards and three touchdowns to go along with 10 carries for 126 yards and a touchdown. He also returned a blocked extra point 98 yards for two points.

"We needed every yard and everything he did. He just sort of took over. Late in the game, both of our quarterbacks were hurt, and we had to put him in at QB to finish it off. We needed two first downs to be able to kneel it out. He hadn't taken a snap all year. He played a little QB as a freshman, but he's a senior now and he just went in at QB and it looked like he had been there forever."

Ad

Hooks Head Coach Chris Birdwell

Class 2A: John Hendricks, Senior, RB, Frost High School

Mascot: Polar Bears

Opponent: Meridian High School

In a 50-42 win over Meridian, Frost High's John Hendricks ran over, around and through the opposing defense. The senior rushed for 358 yards and accounted for all seven of Frost's touchdowns in an 8-point win. Hendricks averaged nearly 14 yards per carry, which was highlighted by an 86-yard touchdown run in the win.

Hendricks also played a role on defense, collecting two solo tackles.

The Bears are 1-1 to begin their 2021 season and will look to lean heavily on Hendricks' ability to run the football moving forward into next week.

Private Schools: Luigi Cristiano, Senior, WB, Saint Joseph Academy

Mascot: Bloodhounds

Opponent: Santa Rosa High School

Saint Joseph Academy played their first home game this past Friday against Santa Rosa and treated the fans to a convincing 38-14 victory. The Bloodhounds were led by senior quarterback Luigi Cristiano who had an exceptional night.

Ad

He had 29 completions for 375 yard and six touchdowns. Cristiano was in complete control of the game as the passing attack was too much for the Warriors' secondary.

"Luigi has emerged as not only a vocal leader but a coach on and off the field. He can make plays with both his arms and feet as he extends plays while looking downfield for open receivers, making him a very dangerous threat to defenses. His performance week 2 was just incredible!"

Saint Joseph Academy Head Coach Tino Villareal

Nominate your elite student-athlete at FordPlayeroftheWeek.com

During each week of the 2021 regular season, fans, coaches, and media are asked to nominate players at FordPlayeroftheWeek.com, as well as catch up with winners, view video clips of players in action and get the latest program details. Fans will be able to follow the conversation on social media by using #FordPOTW and share the recognition of these outstanding individuals each week.