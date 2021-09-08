Athlete of the Week: Luke Martin of Dickinson presented by Exclusive Furniture

Welcome to the start of the 2021-2022 school year and another season of H-Town High School Sports with Todd Freed!

In one of the best games of the season in Week 1, it was an impressive performance for first year starter Luke Martin. In his first varsity start as QB1 Martin accounted for 4 TDs in a thrilling victory over Class 5A state No. 2 ranked Manvel.

Be sure to check out H-Town High School Sports Saturday's at 10:30pm on CW39 Houston, plus, throughout the week on AT&T SportsNet. CLICK HERE for more great video content from H-Town High School Sports.

