5 for 5K with Stephanie Keele

Stephanie Keele leads a young and talented Willis Wildkat Cross Country squad with tons of big-race experience. She ran a 21:48.80 in the district meet for a 28th-place finish. The mom of the group is great example on the course in the classroom. She's a top 10 student, overall.



VYPE caught up with the senior for a quick five questions to get inside the head of the 5K star at Willis High.

VYPE: Give us a fun fact about yourself?

KEELE: I have a twin brother. It's been awesome because I know he is always there for me. I haven't lived a day without him, and I would never change that.

VYPE: Do you have a job?

KEELE: Yeah, I work at Chiller Bee. It's a really fun job.

VYPE: What's the goal this year in cross country?

Ad

KEELE: I want our team to make it to Regionals. We were really close last year. My personal goal is to get under 20 minutes.

VYPE: How does cross country help you in the classroom?

KEELE: It's about routine for me. It keeps me focused. I wake up at 5 am and get to school to start working out. Then I'm in school and run some more after school. It keeps your head straight and it gives you the feeling that you can accomplish anything if you put your mind to it.

VYPE: What have you learned over your four years in high school?

KEELE: Focus on what makes you happy, not other people. Be yourself and keep pushing. Always tell yourself, 'you got this'.