VYPE Media; AT&T SportsNet announce slate of Thursday Night live broadcasts

HOUSTON: VYPE Media and AT&T SportsNet are happy to announce that the Thursday Night Showdown is back and will kick off it's partnership with a blockbuster game at the city's most innovative venue.

Ridge Point is hosting Dickinson at Freedom Field of Alvin ISD at 7 pm.

"The tradition continues and we are thrilled to be able to continue the platform of showcasing live high school football in the Greater Houston," host Todd Freed said. "And what better place than on AT&T SportsNet – the home of the Astros and Rockets."

VYPE Media is the title sponsor and DNA Studios will be getting the broadcast on air, as they have for over a decade. Todd Freed also hosts H-Town High School Sports, which airs on AT&T and the CW39.

"This might be our best slate of games in recent memory," Matt Malatesta, VYPE Chief Content Officer and co-host said. "So many great teams from the area will go under our lights on Thursday night. We are really excited to bring football back to live television."

The regular season slate will include Tomball Memorial vs Spring; The Woodlands vs Katy; Bridgeland facing Cy Woods; North Shore vs Summer Creek; Cy Park vs Cypress Ranch and Dawson vs Pearland. Stay tuned for playoff announcements.

"As the leader in high school sports content, we are excited to provide this incredible live television opportunity to the football student athletes of Houston," VYPE Media CEO Shane Hildreth said. "Both the athletes and the fans deserve this elite coverage."