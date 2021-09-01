Coach of the Week: Brad Butler of Shadow Creek presented by ARS

Welcome to the start of the 2021-2022 school year and another season of H-Town High School Sports with Todd Freed!

Brad Butler has quickly put Shadow Creek on the map as one of the premier programs in the city of Houston after winning a state championship in the programs second year of varsity football.

Be sure to check out H-Town High School Sports Saturday's at 10:30pm on CW39 Houston, plus, throughout the week on AT&T SportsNet. CLICK HERE for more great video content from H-Town High School Sports.

Here's something to cheer about! The ARS team is offering $50 off any service or repair to show our support for Houston area high school sports. ARS is available 24/7 to help with all your AC, Heating, Plumbing, Drain Cleaning and Electrical needs. Call ARS Rescue Rooter at 777-7777 or visit ARS.com.