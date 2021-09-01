Athlete of the Week: Bishop Davenport of Spring presented by Exclusive Furniture

Welcome to the start of the 2021-2022 school year and another season of H-Town High School Sports with Todd Freed!

As he enters his senior season, Spring Lion's QB Bishop Davenport is coming off a speculator junior campaign. The Utah State commit hopes to lead Spring to a memorable season.

Be sure to check out H-Town High School Sports Saturday's at 10:30pm on CW39 Houston, plus, throughout the week on AT&T SportsNet. CLICK HERE for more great video content from H-Town High School Sports.

