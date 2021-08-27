1st & 10: Katy's Ty Kana

We all know the athletes that grace the cover of VYPE have athletic prowess, eye-popping stats, big-time offers and have plethora of stars next to their names.

But who are they outside of football, what makes them tick?

Get to know Katy's Ty Kana, who is a captain for the Tigers and also a USC-commit.

VYPE: WHAT WAS IT LIKE TO WIN STATE CHAMPIONSHIP NO. 9 FOR KATY?

Kana: With COVID and all the setbacks we had, that was a difficult season. It was very challenging for us. But it meant everything to bring a championship back to the city of Katy. It'd been four or five years since the last one, so it meant everything to the city and to us. We got one.

VYPE: WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO YOU TO BE A TEAM CAPTAIN FOR KATY THIS SEASON?

Kana: I grew up in Katy and going to all the Katy games since I was real young, so being a part of this team and a captain, I feel like I've accomplished a lot. My teammates have pushed me, my coaches have pushed me, so I give a lot of props to them. Being able to lead this team, it's a blessing that I love to be a part of.

VYPE: YOU'VE COMMITTED TO USC, WHICH IS TRADITION-RICH, JUST LIKE KATY. WHAT'S THAT LIKE?

Kana: It's like Katy, it's the same thing in my eyes. That's one of the reasons I wanted to go there. Katy's got a rich tradition, USC's got an even richer tradition going back years. That's definitely one of the factors. Seeing the recruiting class we're getting and all the coaches that have come in, we've got momentum.