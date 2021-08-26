1st & 10: Summer Creek's Kelvin Banks Jr.

We all know the athletes that grace the cover of VYPE have athletic prowess, eye-popping stats, big-time offers and have plethora of stars next to their names.

But who are they outside of football, what makes them tick?

Get to know Kelvin Banks Jr. the Oregon-commit from Summer Creek High School and a 2021 VYPE Cover boy.

VYPE: SO, YOU ARE NAMED AFTER YOUR DAD. WHAT'S THAT LIKE?

Banks: There's no pressure but you always have to think about – you have your dad's name. So, you have to show the type of man he raised you to be. Not go out there and do anything dumb. Be a respectable young man and do everything you're supposed to do.

VYPE: OUTSIDE OF FOOTBALL, WHAT DO YOU LIKE TO DO?

Banks: One of my biggest hobbies is going fishing with my dad and pawpaw. We do saltwater fishing, so we catch drums and reds. And then I like playing video games like Madden, Call of Duty and UFC.

VYPE: WHAT'S IT LIKE TO REPRESENT SUMMER CREEK HIGH SCHOOL?

Banks: It feels good. Just being able to represent my school in a good way and have everybody look at me and see an example that they can follow.