1st & 10: Spring's Bishop Davenport

We all know the athletes that grace the cover of VYPE have athletic prowess, eye-popping stats, big-time offers and have plethora of stars next to their names.

But who are they outside of football, what makes them tick?

Get to know Bishop Davenport who is a Utah State-commit and learn more about the 2021 VYPE Houston Football Preview Cover Boy!

VYPE: WHAT DO YOU LOVE ABOUT PLAYING QUARTERBACK AND BEING THAT GUY?

Davenport: I really love the teamwork. I touch the ball every play, so that's normal to me. But getting the ball to my teammates that makes me feel good.

VYPE: LAST SEASON YOU ALL BEAT WESTFIELD ON A HAIL MARY. WHAT WAS THAT LIKE?

Davenport: I didn't run down the field. I stayed down because I was surprised that that even happened, no lie. I didn't know if he was in or not because from my angle I couldn't tell. I was shocked when I saw everybody running.

VYPE: WHAT DO YOU LIKE TO DO OUTSIDE OF FOOTBALL?

Davenport: I like photography. I want to major in architecture or engineering. I like music and movies. My favorite movie is Love & Basketball and my favorite artist is Nba YoungBoy.