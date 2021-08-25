Athlete of the Week: Conner Weigman of Bridgeland presented by Exclusive Furniture

Welcome to the start of the 2021-2022 school year and another season of H-Town High School Sports with Todd Freed!

One player to definitely keep an eye on this season is Bridgeland QB Conner Weigman. The future Texas A&M Aggie is rated among the nations top quarterback prospects. This gives Weigman the nod for the inaugural Athlete of the Week presented by Exclusive Furniture.

Be sure to check out H-Town High School Sports Saturday's at 10:30pm on CW39 Houston, plus, throughout the week on AT&T SportsNet. CLICK HERE for more great video content from H-Town High School Sports.

