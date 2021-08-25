2021 VYPE Houston Football Preview - The Contenders: John Cooper School Dragons

In Erik DeHaven's first year at John Cooper School he had the Dragons playing for the SPC 3A Championship.

Last year would have been no different after posting a 5-0 mark during the season.

A signature win came in the season-opener against Lutheran South Academy (56-13), which propelled them to an undefeated season.

Wide receivers Kielar Sullivan and James Masciola will hold down the outside, while Jaxson Pierce runs behind an experienced offensive line anchored by Patrick Wilkins, William Bisso and Owen Woodside. Vaughn McKeever will be the signal-caller this season.

Defensively, Wilkins will flip over to DE alongside Connor Dove. Gamble Reed, at 6-foot-2, 215-pounds, will also be a force on the DL.