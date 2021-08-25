2021 VYPE Houston Football Preview - The Contenders: Fort Bend Christian Academy Eagles

Fort Bend Christian Academy football is here to stay. Coach Jordan Black has built a solid program at FBCA in a short amount of time.

Last year, Black had the group competing for a district crown in one of the tougher private school districts in H-Town.

The Eagles will have to replace some big pieces like super athlete Solomon Cole (Abilene Christian University) and linemen Remington Strickland (Texas A&M) and Rob Walter (Houston Baptist).

The Eagles do return two- sport star Brady Dever at quarterback. In the summer Dever was hammering the baseball and returns to the pocket this fall. Dever passed for 2,377 yards and 26 touchdowns while completing 64-percent of his passes.

Anchoring the defensive line is second-team, all-district pick Jalon Zuber. Donovan Dixon will step in at receiver along with transfer 6-foot-3 WR Marcus Chretien, who is a deep threat with his size.

Defensively, Luke Choat will hold down the line, while Bryce Grays and Blaine Baird roam at safety and Grant Haralson at middle linebacker.

FBCA has added 13 new faces this offseason, which has added some more firepower to the Eagles' roster.