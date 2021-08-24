2021 VYPE Houston Football Preview - The Dark Horses: Legacy Prep Lions

Legacy Prep went 4-3 a year ago and reached the third round of the playoffs before bowing out to Holy Cross of San Antonio.

The Lions are under the guidance of Clint McDonald with 14 starters returning for 2021, including eight on the offensive side of the ball.

Tyler Prazak will be back at quarterback for the Lions as a senior. In seven games last year, Prazak passed for 1,859 yards with 15 touchdowns and completed 65-percent of his passes. He also rushed for another 634 yards and five scores with three games of 100 or more yards on the ground.

Jeremy Brown also rushed for 514 yards and four touchdowns for the Lions and returns in 2021.

David May is a do-it-all kind of guy with 147 yards rushing, 350 receiving and also some punt and kick returns. He's all over the field. Also, did I mention he had two interceptions and four pass deflections.

Caden Auger will be another name to remember on defense on the line as will Bishop Moorman coming out of the backfield (253 yards) and on defense (three sacks, 25 tackles).

Jaydon Staab will also be a big-time contributor for the Lions this season.