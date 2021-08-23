The John Cooper School: Results from the week of August 16

Dragon Volleyball Is 3-0, Football and Cross Country Teams Are Ready to Compete.
VARSITY VOLLEYBALL
8/17 vs. Northland Christian • 3-0 W
(Northland Christian is the defending state champion)
8/19 at Woodlands Christian • 3-1 W
Next up for Dragon Volleyball:
August 24 at Concordia Lutheran, 5:30 p.m.
August 26 at St. Pius X, 5:30 p.m.
August 28 at Houston Open, TBA
...
VARSITY FOOTBALL
The Dragons have prepared for the season ahead with several home-field scrimmages. They are ready to start the season with an away game on August 27 at St. John's School.
Past Scrimmages:
8/7 vs. Woodlands Christian, Concordia Lutheran, St. Pius X
8/13 vs. Fort Bend Christian
8/19 vs. Second Baptist
Next up for Dragon Football:
August 27 at St. John's School, 7 p.m.
September 3 vs. Lutheran South, 7 p.m.
...
VARSITY CROSS COUNTRY
Next up for Dragon Cross Country
August 27 at Friday Night Lights, 4 p.m.