(Copyright (c) 2021 VYPE - All rights reserved)

The John Cooper School: Results from the week of August 16

Dragon Volleyball Is 3-0, Football and Cross Country Teams Are Ready to Compete.

VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

8/17 vs. Northland Christian • 3-0 W

(Northland Christian is the defending state champion)

8/19 at Woodlands Christian • 3-1 W

Next up for Dragon Volleyball:

August 24 at Concordia Lutheran, 5:30 p.m.

August 26 at St. Pius X, 5:30 p.m.

August 28 at Houston Open, TBA

...

VARSITY FOOTBALL

The Dragons have prepared for the season ahead with several home-field scrimmages. They are ready to start the season with an away game on August 27 at St. John's School.

Past Scrimmages:

8/7 vs. Woodlands Christian, Concordia Lutheran, St. Pius X

8/13 vs. Fort Bend Christian

8/19 vs. Second Baptist

Next up for Dragon Football:

August 27 at St. John's School, 7 p.m.

September 3 vs. Lutheran South, 7 p.m.

Ad

...

VARSITY CROSS COUNTRY

Next up for Dragon Cross Country

August 27 at Friday Night Lights, 4 p.m.