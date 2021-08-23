2021 VYPE Houston Football Preview - The Sleepers: Rosehill Christian Eagles

Rosehill Christian has a shot in 2021 to shake things up in TAPPS Division IV. The Eagles reached the State Semifinals a year ago and returns 13 starters from that team.

The offense will go behind Joe Johnson, who passed for 1,300 yards and rushed for another 350 a year ago.

Anthony Wilder plays on both sides of the ball as a linebacker and running back. Wilder had 700 yards of offense running and catching the ball and racked up 61 tackles.

Another athlete to watch is Carlos Davila.

This team has speed to burn with 40 times in the mid to high four-second range.