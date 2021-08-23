2021 VYPE Houston Football Preview - The Sleepers: Lutheran South Academy

The Pioneers went 3-5 a year ago and fell in the Bi-District round of the playoffs.

Good thing for coach Don Justice is that he returns 18 of his 22 starters from last season.

He will have to break in a new quarterback with the graduation of Luke Harrison (Texas Baseball-signee).

Joel Hutchins will be the headliner on offense after a first-team, all-state performance a year ago. Hutchins had 989 yards receiving and 14 scores for the Pioneers. He is also a kick-return threat.

Cade Goldstraw is also back after a second-team, all-state performance at cornerback. He had 31 tackles, averaging 3.9 per game.

Syr Bailey will be the main running back for the Pioneers, while Diego David holds it down on the OL and at middle linebacker.