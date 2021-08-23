2021 VYPE Houston Football Preview - The Sleepers: Emery/Weiner Jaguars

(Copyright (c) 2021 VYPE - All rights reserved)

The Emery/Weiner Jaguars reached the TAPPS 6-Man State Semifinals a year ago with a 7-1 record.

The Jaguars return seven starters, four on the defensive side of the ball.

The defense is led by TE/LB Vincent Banks, who racked up 58 tackles and 15.5 for loss a year ago.

Doran Yustein returns at quarterback for the Jags after passing for nearly 1,000 yards last season with 20 touchdowns.

The run game will be anchored by Leo Gerst, who had 600 yards rushing and 14 scores.

This team has the pieces to make another run at the title.