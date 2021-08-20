Partly Cloudy icon
VYPE Media welcomes Fort Bend ISD to the #VYPECampus Family

Fort Bend ISD is home to 11 high schools and some elite athletes. The amount of professional athletes to hail from the district are countless.

With the buy in from Superintendent Dr. Charles Dupre, Athletic Director Dena Scott, Assistant AD Deborah Mize and Assistant AD Shannon Rideout, VYPE Media will be covering FBISD like no other with our #VYPECampus Model.

Check out the upcoming VYPE-Fort Bend Magazine next month, tons of live broadcasts with Roger Smith and photos and videos that will blow you away.

See you at the games.

