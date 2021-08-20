VYPE Football 2021 Preview: District 11-4A-DI

Welcome to the 2021 Texas High School Football season!!

We officially kickoff on August 26 with some Thursday night action across the city of Houston but at VYPE we need to get you ready to go out to the games.



The 14th annual VYPE Houston Football Magazine Preview presented by Academy has arrived! We will count you down to kickoff with district previews, top recruit lists and more!

PRESEASON RANKING

Houston Wheatley

Houston Furr

Houston Yates

Houston North Forest

Houston Worthing

Houston Kashmere

Houston Washington

Houston Scarborough

(Bold Denotes Playoffs)

PRESEASON AWARDS

Most Valuable Player: Jaquell Bonner, Houston Wheatley

Offensive MVP: Camron Heard, Houston Furr

Defensive MVP: Terrell Shepard, Houston North Forest

Breakout Player of the Year: Brodrick Brown, Houston Yates

Sleeper Team: Houston Kashmere

...

Houston Wheatley Wildcats

Wheatley has a strong chance of repeating as district champ as it returns 13 starters from a 6-1 Bi-District playoff finalist. The Wildcats rolled through district with a 6-0 record in the process.

Offensively, Wheatley leans on senior 6-foot, 190-pound RB Jaquell Bonner (637 rushing yards, 8 TDs; 146 receiving yards, 13.3 yards per catch). Also, watch for Kevin Harris at receiver.

Defensively, the Wildcats have an impressive front seven, led by junior 5-foot-9, 247-pound DL/OL Taddrick Davis Jr. and senior LB Darnell Buchanan. Senior 5-foot-8, 150-pound DB/WR Dante Evans had five interceptions last year and will provide a deep target for whoever wins the starting quarterback nod.

Houston Furr Brahmas

The Brahmas feel they can contend for a district title, and rightfully so as they bring back 13 starters from a team that finished 4-4 overall, 4-2 in district play. Furr goes as versatile 5-foot-10, 154-pound junior Camron Heard goes. Heard is the Brahmas' leader on both sides of the ball.

Offensively, he rushed for 859 yards and eight touchdowns and threw for 351 yards and two touchdowns. Junior 5-foot-7, 170-pound RB Johnny Robinson plays bigger than his size and adds another game- breaking ballcarrier, rushing for 1,020 yards and 13 touchdowns. Junior 6-foot, 210-pound LB Kyle Calhoun and junior 5-foot-11, 238-pound DL Chris Clark (34 tackles, 4 sacks) leads the defense.

Clark had a standout sophomore campaign in his first year playing football. Watch out for Aiden Ames (WR), Trevone Brown (CB), Trevion Talley (RG/DE), Cesar Espinoza (OL) and Decarveonta Price (RT/DE).

Houston Yates Lions

Yates is under new leadership as head coach Troy DeGar comes over after being an assistant at Bellaire High. The Lions return 14 starters, nine on offense, from a 4-3 Bi-District playoff finalist. Yates will lean on senior QB Dominick Martin (312 passing yards, 4 TDs; 74 rushing yards, 2 TDs), senior WR Duce Venters (157 yards, 2 TDs) and junior WR Cameron Irving (154 yards, 2 TDs). A new weapon on offense will be move-in Randy Masters, who last starred at Shadow Creek. He will play football and basketball at Yates. Junior DB/QB Brodrick Brown picked off four passes last year and could play a significant role offensively as well—he threw for 279 yards and three touchdowns, rushed for 93 yards and a touchdown and had a 34-yard catch for a touchdown. Senior 6-foot, 279-pound DL/OL Devin Price (30 tackles, 3 sacks) is a force rushing the passer.

Houston North Forest Bulldogs

Defense will be the calling card for the Bulldogs, who return eight of 13 starters on that side of the ball from a 4-3 Bi-District playoff finalist. The front seven is prominent, thanks to the talents of senior 6-foot-2, 235-pound DE Terrell Shepard (14 tackles for loss, 7 sacks) and senior 5-foot-9, 180-pound LB Gary Grey (58 tackles, 5 sacks). Senior DB Curtis Davis (2 INTs) stabilizes the backfield. Offensively, North Forest has a complement of playmakers in senior QB Melvin Houston (1,083 yards,

13 TDs-3 INTs), junior RBs Keith Willis (295 yards, 8 yards per carry, TD) and Xavier Mills (215 yards, 10.2 yards per carry, 4 TDs) and senior 5-foot-10, 165-pound WR Thomas Allgood (176 yards, 10.4 yards per catch, 3 TDs).

Houston Worthing Colts

Worthing has experience in numbers, bringing back 17 starters from a 3-3 team. Like Kashmere, Worthing did not play any non-district games and still fell just short of making the playoffs. Watch out for the defensive front this season. They are loaded and will not have any issues rushing the passer. Senior 5-foot-10, 226-pound DL Darius Doze and sophomore 5-foot-10, 215-pound DE Andre McDaniel are beasts around the ball. Junior 5-foot-11, 155-pound DB Robert Brown steadies the secondary. Offensively, Worthing will rely on junior QB Kenneth Jones and the versatile do-it-all sophomore Devin Simpson, who plays running back and receiver.

Houston Kashmere Rams

Kashmere returns 16 starters from a 2-4 team that did not play any non-district games last year because of COVID-19 protocols. But there is a slew of dynamic playmakers coming back for second-year coach Kevin Simon, particularly within the receiving corps.

Senior Alleion Hogan (641 yards, 6TDs), Stilton McKelvey (410 yards, 3TDs) and senior Tyrranzes Shepherd (275 yards, 2TDs) are a terrific trio on the perimeter. McKelvey (40 tackles, 2 INTs) and Shepherd (65 tackles, 4 INTs) are just as prolific on the other side of the ball. Junior 6-foot-3, 356-pound OL Brandon Caldwell is a steady force along the offensive front.

Houston Washington Golden Eagles

The Golden Eagles are young, returning just four starters from a 1-5 team, and have a new head coach as well in Kelvin Chatham. Where Washington is stable is at the receiver position behind the playmaking abilities of 5-foot-5, 143-pound junior Hugo Moran and 6-foot-2, 181-pound senior Jaaden Mathews. But there is certainly more uncertainty than certainty surrounding them, and Washington could be in for another trying season. The Golden Eagles have made the playoffs just twice since 2011 (2016, 2018).

Houston Scarborough Spartans

The Spartans promoted offensive coordinator Larkay James to head coach as they continue their fight to make the playoffs for the first time since 1995. Since 2007, Scarborough has just five total wins. This season, the Spartans return 10 starters from an 0-6 team. The fronts on each side of the ball are a strength, thanks to Jaylon Brown, Jaylen Key and John Longoria. Scarborough's go-to on offense will be senior RB Herschel Barthelemy, an impressive speedster.