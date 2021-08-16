At the Nest: Behind the Scenes Fort Bend Christian Academy 2021 Fall Media Day

Another year has arrived at the Nest for Athletic Director Kelly Carroll and staff.

VYPE traveled out to Fort Bend Christian Academy recently to host their VYPE 2021 Fall Media Day as the seasons begin. The football team is fired up after another big year last season and looks to build on it in hopes of winning the program's first-ever District Championship.

Alex Edwards brings back a savvy volleyball squad led by Texas State-commit Bailey Hanner and a newcomer to watch in Bayleigh Minor, who is also a star on the track. Cross Country should make some noise, while cheer will get the Eagle faithful pumped up for the season.

We are pumped to enter Year 3 of getting to work with the folks at Fort Bend Christian Academy including Carroll, Assistant AD Aaron Carpenter and Sports Information Director Kimberly Kornegay.

Fly Eagles Fly!