VYPE 411: Skylar George of Stratford

Skylar George recently won the VYPE Houston Public School Preseason Outside Hitter of the Year Fall Poll! VYPE caught up with George for the 411 on the star from Stratford.

VYPE: How long have you been playing volleyball and how did you get your start?

George: I have been playing volleyball since 4th grade and started club my 8th grade year. I did cheer my whole life and found a love for volleyball during school season at Spring Forest Middle School.

VYPE: Who's your favorite athlete and why?

George: Jhenna Gabriel because of her determination and leadership on the court. She is a strong leader for her team and a hard worker.

VYPE: What's your pre-game meal? Routine?

George: I try to have a sandwich before games but the night before I eat pasta. My pregame routine is dancing with my teammates getting hype, I also give myself a pep talk when I'm alone.

VYPE: Off the court, what is your favorite thing to do?

George: I love to hang out with my family and friends. Karaoke night is always my favorite!

VYPE: What's your favorite subject in school?

George: My favorite subject is probably science base classes.

VYPE: What is the one memory from the game you'll never forget playing volleyball?

George: One memory I will never forget was when my libero dislocated her thumb, my middle was back row, my setter was front row, I was back row with my ds front row because we were out of subs. It was the third set at Nationals in Vegas and we were down the whole game and we ended up winning the game with our only outlets for hitting being the back row attack and our middle. It was insane and I will never forget it.