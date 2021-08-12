THE BEASTS OF THE EAST: Goose Creek CISD Building Giants with help of VYPE Campus

Don't sleep on the Eastside out in Baytown.

Superintendent Dr. Randal O'Brien and his deputy superintendents Dr. Demetrius McCall and Susan Jackson are Building Giants inside Goose Creek CISD.

Athletic Director Lee Martinez, along with his administration, is retrofitting athletics on the eastside. One way is marketing, messaging and promoting his students through the VYPE Campus Family. Goose Creek CISD was one of the original partners and to that we say thank you.

Let's go get'em Lee, Sterling and Goose Creek Memorial -- let's make it a great year.

