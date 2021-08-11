PORTERGIRL: Cy Ranch Freshman Ready for High School Stage

Athleticism runs through the Porter Bloodline.

Jordan Porter, who just walked the stage at Cypress Ranch High School this past spring, is off the Louisiana Tech to continue her soccer career. While elder sister trades in her high school jersey for a college one, younger sister Taylor trades in her middle top for a Cy Ranch volleyball uniform.

Walking into the gym this fall, Taylor Porter is amongst a solid Class of 2025 across the city. She knows it and USA Volleyball does as well, naming her to the U15/16 2021 US Girls National Team Development Program in May.

"It felt really good because they noticed my hard work," Taylor said. "I've tried out four times. The first two times I made it and last year I didn't make it. I was bummed out. To make it felt really special because I felt like I worked a lot harder than I did in the previous year."

Ad

When Taylor was just 11 years old, she knew then that volleyball would be her sport.

She has grown into the outside-hitter position, playing for her local club Houston Skyline during the summers, and is ready for the high school level.

"The only pressure that I will have are from the expectations that people will hold me to. Like coming in and starting and stuff," Taylor said.

Entering year one, the new Cy Ranch Mustang does have lofty goals for herself. First, she wants to not only make the varsity roster but also become a night-in and night-out starter. Second, she wants to be a first-team, all-district and thirdly, make a deep playoff run.

Confident for a freshman right?

"[I get confidence from] just the people that have positive energy around me and my family," she said. "I also have some friends on the team already, so that helps me."

And just any younger sister does, Taylor will utilize Jordan's experience and knowledge from her high school playing days and try to be just like big sis.

Ad

"It helps a lot because I can talk to her about the same stuff since she's already been through all of it," Taylor said. "But it's also a lot of pressure, because I want to be as dominate in school and sports like she was."