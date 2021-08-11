2021 Preseason All-VYPE Public School Volleyball Team presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors

We are officially off in the 2021 Texas high school volleyball season with matches beginning on Monday.
In the public school realm there are a lot of top-notch players and programs to keep an eye on this fall. The defending Class 6A State Champs Seven Lakes leads the way as VYPE's preseason No. 1 team, followed closely by state runner up No. 2 Klein. Pearland Dawson and George Ranch will make some noise in Class 6A and Fulshear will be a force in Class 5A.
So, those are the teams. What about the individual stars, whom some are already verbally committed to play volleyball at the next level. Check out the 2021 All-VYPE Public School squad below and see who the stars to watch this season are.
FIRST TEAM
Outsider Hitter
Ariana Brown - Klein
Logan Lednicky - George Ranch (Texas A&M)
Brielle Warren - Fulshear (Purdue)
Middles
Kierstyn McFall - Klein (North Florida)
Alexis Roberson - Ridge Point (LSU)
Libero/Defensive Specialist
Gabriela Mansfield - Klein (Rice) (Not playing Senior Season)
Ava Underwood - Fulshear (Texas A&M)
Setter
Casey Batenhorst - Seven Lakes (SMU)
Kamryn Scroggins - Pearland Dawson
Utility
D'Nari Millis - Cypress Woods
Allie Sczech - George Ranch (Baylor)
SECOND TEAM
Outsider Hitter
Alexis Dacosta - Fulshear (Baylor)
Cindy Tchouangwa - Katy Tompkins
Fallon Thompson - Grand Oaks (Gonzaga)
Middles
Jordan Gamble - Katy (Northwestern State)
Marjorie Johnson - The Woodlands
Libero/Defensive Specialist
Alyssa Edwards - Needville
Alana Torres - Pearland Dawson
Setter
Tatum Busch - Deer Park
Maddie Waak - Katy (LSU)
Utility
Paris Herrman - Katy Tompkins
Avery Shimaitis - George Ranch (Pepperdine)
HONORABLE MENTION
Outside Hitter
Kylie Nance - Pearland Dawson
Courtney O'Brien - Cinco Ranch
Sophie Ocampo - Kingwood
Mikala Sampson - Klein
Middles
Reaghan Thompson - Clear Creek
Skylar Voskuhl - Fulshear
Libero/Defensive Specialist
Cierra Pesak - Friendswood
Nylah Raspberry - Ridge Point
Setter
Megan Hubbard - Friendswood
Kelsi Wingo - Barbers Hill (Blinn JC)
Utility
Kennedy Kays - Bridgeland
Brianna Muoneke - Cypress Ranch
Aria Rideaux - Shadow Creek
