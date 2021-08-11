2021 Preseason All-VYPE Public School Volleyball Team presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors

We are officially off in the 2021 Texas high school volleyball season with matches beginning on Monday.

In the public school realm there are a lot of top-notch players and programs to keep an eye on this fall. The defending Class 6A State Champs Seven Lakes leads the way as VYPE's preseason No. 1 team, followed closely by state runner up No. 2 Klein. Pearland Dawson and George Ranch will make some noise in Class 6A and Fulshear will be a force in Class 5A.

So, those are the teams. What about the individual stars, whom some are already verbally committed to play volleyball at the next level. Check out the 2021 All-VYPE Public School squad below and see who the stars to watch this season are.

FIRST TEAM



Outsider Hitter

Ariana Brown - Klein

Logan Lednicky - George Ranch (Texas A&M)

Brielle Warren - Fulshear (Purdue)

Middles

Kierstyn McFall - Klein (North Florida)

Alexis Roberson - Ridge Point (LSU)

Libero/Defensive Specialist

Gabriela Mansfield - Klein (Rice) (Not playing Senior Season)

Ava Underwood - Fulshear (Texas A&M)

Setter

Casey Batenhorst - Seven Lakes (SMU)

Kamryn Scroggins - Pearland Dawson

Utility

D'Nari Millis - Cypress Woods

Allie Sczech - George Ranch (Baylor)

SECOND TEAM

Outsider Hitter

Alexis Dacosta - Fulshear (Baylor)

Cindy Tchouangwa - Katy Tompkins

Fallon Thompson - Grand Oaks (Gonzaga)

Middles

Jordan Gamble - Katy (Northwestern State)

Marjorie Johnson - The Woodlands

Libero/Defensive Specialist

Alyssa Edwards - Needville

Alana Torres - Pearland Dawson

Setter

Tatum Busch - Deer Park

Maddie Waak - Katy (LSU)

Utility

Paris Herrman - Katy Tompkins

Avery Shimaitis - George Ranch (Pepperdine)

HONORABLE MENTION

Outside Hitter

Kylie Nance - Pearland Dawson

Courtney O'Brien - Cinco Ranch

Sophie Ocampo - Kingwood

Mikala Sampson - Klein

Middles

Reaghan Thompson - Clear Creek

Skylar Voskuhl - Fulshear

Libero/Defensive Specialist

Cierra Pesak - Friendswood

Nylah Raspberry - Ridge Point



Setter

Megan Hubbard - Friendswood

Kelsi Wingo - Barbers Hill (Blinn JC)

Utility

Kennedy Kays - Bridgeland

Brianna Muoneke - Cypress Ranch

Aria Rideaux - Shadow Creek

