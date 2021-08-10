2021 VYPE Houston Volleyball Preview - The Contenders: Pearland Dawson Eagles

Coach Lauren Leth expects this year's Eagles to be the most cohesive and supportive group she has coached in her fifth season.

Dawson returns five starters from a 22-4 Regional Semifinalist squad. Not only are her girls talented, Leth said, but they hold each other accountable and have a tireless work ethic.

Leading the way is a gifted quartet of seniors in outside hitter Kylie Nance (3.1 kills per set), setter Kamryn Scroggins (8.7 assists per set), libero Alana Torres (four digs per set) and hitter Sydney Alexander (1.7 kills per set).

They will have plenty of support in senior defensive specialist Patience Lewis, junior middle blocker Ava Kennon, junior setter Kailey Thedford and junior outside hitter Bryce Ranney.

Leth expects to have a defensive-oriented club this season as she returns three specialists.

The offense is in capable hands with Scroggins, a four-year letterman, who runs Dawson's system to perfection.

