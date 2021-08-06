VYPE DFW Public School Volleyball Preview: Sachse

Sachse volleyball has been a force to be reckoned with for a while now. If last season was any preview of the potential that season could have for the Lady Mustangs, then fans and opponents alike aren't going to even want to blink when they are on the court. Let's dive deeper.

Rewind

Sachse Volleyball Twitter (@sachsevb)

2020 was nothing short of a confusing time for everyone involved. Seasons weren't guaranteed and because of that, success wasn't guaranteed either. However, the Lady Mustangs were able to post one of the best seasons of anyone around. Losing only one game in district, the Lady Mustangs posted a 12-1 district record (22-3 overall). Sachse showed their muscle early during preseason matchups winning huge matches and sweeping opponents like Allen, Coppell, Garland and more. Their only district loss came against a very strong Wylie team.

With another playoffs appearance, Sachse tallied their 16th consecutive appearances in post-season play. Led by Zoria Heard (40 aces and 319 digs), Macy Taylor (23 aces, 167 kills, 37 blocks, and 198 digs), and Favor Anyanwu (128 kills and 53 blocks), the Lady Mustangs made it deep in the playoffs before being knocked out in the Regional Semi-Finals by Klein.

Looking Ahead

Sachse Volleyball Twitter Account (@SachseVB)

With the return of starters Taylor, Anyanwu, and Texas A&M Corpus Christi commit Heard, Sachse fans can expect to see straight dominance on the court. Their leadership has been something that is unmatched continually allowing the younger classmen to learn and grow while playing with some of the best athletes in the area.

Fans can expect to see the Lady Mustangs open strong, stay consistent, and finish strong in the 2021 season. One of the keys to their success in the upcoming season is "staying consistent and serve receive" says coach Rikki Jones. Jones has led the Sachse Lady Mustangs for 20 years with an outstanding 514-213 record.