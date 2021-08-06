Podcast: Valarie Allman describes track and field’s organized chaos

Valarie Allman is in awe of her teammates. The American discus competitor tells In The Village host Elizabeth Beisel the amazing depth of talent she sees among the more than 100 U.S. track and field athletes at the Tokyo Games. She also conveys the honor she felt winning the first American gold medal in athletics in Tokyo.

Allman tells Beisel about the sometimes frantic atmosphere at the Olympic track and field sessions, where scores of athletes compete in multiple events at the same time. “It’s organized, but it’s definitely chaotic,” she says.

