VYPE DFW Public School Volleyball Preview: Arlington Lamar

Arlington Lamar stands out among some of the best in the state when it comes to their athletics. Fans know that they can always count on energetic play as well as strong runs towards playoffs from their sports teams. This holds true with their volleyball team as well. Looking ahead to the 2021 season, fans should expect to see something great come from their Lady Vikings on the court.

Rewind

Arlington Lamar celebrates during a game (2020) Arlington Lamar Volleyball Twitter (@lhs_volleyball)

It's safe to say that the 2021 season didn't pan out as great as the team, coaches, and fans would have hoped. Don't get us wrong, Lamar still had an exceptional season finishing in the top 3 of their district and winning huge games against the likes of North Crowley, Grand Prairie, Arlington Bowie, and more, but the Lady Vikings fell short of making it to the state tournament as they finished in the Bi-District round. With an 8-4 district record (9-10 overall), the Lady Vikings have had three consecutive playoffs appearances.

Two secrets to their success in 2020 that will play a huge role in getting Arlington Lamar where they want to be this year are senior setter Ellie Rather who posted 10 aces, 200 assists, and 79 digs last season and sophomore outside hitter/middle blocker Kaitlyn Jones who tallied 20 aces, 134 kills, 62 digs, and 18 blocks as a freshman last season. Jones was also awarded the 2020 District 8-6A Newcomer of the Year title.

Looking Forward

Arlington Lamar athlete working out during off season Arlington Lamar volleyball twitter (@lhs_volleyball)

"Feed Kaitlen Jones the ball!" says coach Heather Woodman when it comes to what will play the biggest factor in the upcoming season for the Lady Vikings. This yeah will be the 8th year coaching at Arlington Lamar for Woodman who has a 183-96 record on her career. The time put in during the off-season and summer workouts will prove to be everything that Arlington Lamar needs to make a deep playoff push this season.

With a full schedule ahead, first facing Euless Trinity on August 8th, fans can expect Lamar to show their strength early. They will watch the growth in the younger players as only two returning starters take the court. The leadership Rather will show will provide the Lady Vikings with poise and confidence. You're not going to want to take your eyes off of this team as they take on the likes of Justin Northwest, Mansfield Legacy, and more in preseason play before opening district play against Kennedale in September.

