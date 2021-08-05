Alex Bregman is a class act and here is the proof

HOUSTON – Can we all just take a minute and talk about awesome Alex Bregman is?

Yes, of course, we love our Astros, but Bregman seems to always make the headlines for the best reasons, be it charity or something as simple as helping a random fellow Houstonian.

According to a tweet posted by someone who goes by “Guillermo,” he and another man were driving when their car broke down on the side of the road.

Out of all the people in Houston, Guillermo won the roadside assistance lottery when Bregman himself pulled over to help the men out, according to the tweet.

To top things off, Guillermo just so happened to be wearing his Astros jersey. What are the odds?

Bregman later commented on the tweet saying “nice jersey. Y’all get home safe.” According to some of Guillermo’s replies to comments, Bregman radiated god energy.

In the comments, Guillermo revealed they had to leave the car behind. But at least he got to meet one of the Astros’ finest.

Here’s to hoping we can get just as lucky someday!