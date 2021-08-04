VYPE DFW Private School Volleyball Preview: Liberty Christian

There's something special about coming into a new sports season as the reigning state champion. Argyle Liberty Christian knows all about that as they get geared up and ready to go for the upcoming season. VYPE DFW dives deeper into the program at Liberty Christian and gives an insight into what fans can expect in 2021!

A Look Back

When the season was uncertain, the Lady Warriors never feared. Finishing their district as one of the top teams, they went into playoffs poised and ready to take down any opponent that stood in their way of a state title. One by one, Liberty Christian downed their opponents before facing off against former reigning champion St. Agnes. In an all-out battle to be the best in the state, Liberty Christian held strong and won the championship game.

The championship game was only their third appearance in the state tournament and their second title since winning in 2006. In their only other appearance, Liberty Christian finished as the state runner-up in 2007. Defeating St. Agnes in 2020 was huge for the Lady Warriors as St. Agnes holds the TAPPS records not only for most state titles, but also for most state tournament appearances!LCS

LCS coaches pose with their rings and a volleyball. Liberty Christian volleyball twitter (@lcs__volleyball)

Looking Forward

The Lady Warriors can be expected to come into the new season strong. Although the team lost quite a bit of graduating seniors last year, the leadership in the new upperclassmen will prove to be what helps the newcomers and underclassmen maintain their composure as they begin the season.

After a bit of a rebuild in early games, fans should expect Liberty Christian to find the groove meant for them as they continue on towards trying to harness another appearance in the state tournament... and possibly another state title to add to their belt!



