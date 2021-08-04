2021 VYPE Houston Volleyball Preview - The Contenders: Bridgeland Bears

Bridgeland continues its rapid rise.

In its third year of varsity play last season, the Bears won a second-straight district championship and made it past the first round of the playoffs for the first time, and went all the way to the Regional Quarterfinals.

Bridgeland returns three of its top four attackers in junior outside hitter Kennedy Kays (2.6 kills per set), senior outside hitter Mallorie Garner (2.5 kills per set) and senior outside hitter Karrington Kays (1.8 kills per set). Karrington is committed to University of St. Thomas.

Expect junior hitter Olivia Waggoner and senior middle blocker/hitter Emily Marks (Southwestern University-commit) to also provide depth in the attack. They combined to average 3.1 kills per set last season.

The Bears will have to find some defensive help, however, after graduating their top three specialists. Senior defensive specialist Brooke Adams will be asked to contribute in a more prominent role after averaging 2.4 digs per set last season.

The Bears will also need to find a setter to set up the Kays sisters and Garner.

