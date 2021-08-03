TAKING THE LEAD: Ava Zindler will set pace as leader in 2021

AVA ZINDLER HAD A BREAKOUT SEASON IN CROSS COUNTRY IN 2020, HELPING LEAD THE CRUSADERS TO SILVER AS A TEAM AT THE TAPPS STATE CROSS COUNTRY MEET

The junior finished 15th overall and looks to carry the proverbial baton in 2021 as the captain of the team. Zindler has an easy-going demeanor but don't be fooled, she's as competitive as they come on the course.

VYPE caught up with the three-sport athlete this spring.

VYPE: Concordia Lutheran had a tremendous finish in cross country this year. Were you surprised?

ZINDLER: I was expecting to have success. We were training for so long and our coaches pushed us along the way. We were hoping to do great things and the hard work paid off.

VYPE: How important was chemistry to the success of your season?

ZINDLER: It's so important. Sometimes you might be having an off-day or your teammate is having an off-day. You have to rely on your other teammates sometimes and you can't be selfish if you are the one slowing down the team. We pick each other up and that is so key.

VYPE: What is it that drew you to the sport of cross country?

ZINDLER: There is such satisfaction at the end of a race that you were able to complete that feat. It takes heart to compete in this sport and you learn a lot about yourself.

VYPE: What does it take to be an elite long-distance runner?

ZINDLER: It's very mental and a lot of times it hurts, but you just have to push through it. When you are in the middle of the race and you have a mile to go, you just have to really focus and it really goes pretty fast.

VYPE: Outside of cross country and track what do you do? What does the future hold?

ZINDLER: I'm also on varsity tennis, so the seasons don't really overlap. It's pretty easy to time manage it. As far as the future goes, I'd love to run in college. The communication is going really well with that.

