Dominican Republic ends Israel's baseball run

Beau Dure

NBC Sports

Israel's baseball players and staff show their dejection after losing to the Dominican Republic on Tuesday
Israel's players and coaches erupted in joy and relief, believing they had grabbed a lifeline to stave off elimination from the Tokyo Olympic baseball tournament with a strikeout by DJ Sharabi.

The umpire disagreed.

With the Israeli team in disbelief, Sharabi delivered the next pitch, and Jose Bautista drove it into the outfield for a walk-off RBI single.

The loss eliminated Israel from the tournament. The Dominican Republic faces the United States on Wednesday in a game in which the winner will maintain a chance for gold or silver while the loser can only play for bronze.

