2021 VYPE Houston Volleyball Preview - The Dark Horses: Grand Oaks Grizzlies

One season after winning a district title and their first playoff game, the Grizzles moved up to Class 6A and still enjoyed substantial success.

Grand Oaks finished second in a loaded district that includes perennial powers The Woodlands, Oak Ridge and College Park before falling to State Finalist Klein in the Area playoffs. And yet, the Grizzlies could be in for their best season as they boast a talented, senior laden club in 2021.

Coach Morgan Rogers returns her top three hitters in senior outside hitter and Gonzaga commit Fallon Thompson (3.5 kills per set), senior setter/right-side hitter and Eckerd College-commit Sarah Sampson (1.6 kills per set, 2.6 digs per set, 4.9 assists per set) and senior right-side hitter Emma Soniat (1.5 kills per set).

Back is senior libero Ava Terry (4.2 digs per set) and senior setter Carlie McCutchen (3.5 assists per set). Also, watch out for senior Kamie Lohnes in the middle.

