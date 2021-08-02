Olympic Field Hockey Day 10: Argentine women blank Germany to reach semis

Editor's note: This article will be updated throughout the day's action.

Argentina's D eliminates Germany

MATCH RESULTS

With a suffocating defensive effort Monday at Oi Hockey Stadium, Argentina's women's field hockey team moved on to the semifinals at the Tokyo Olympics with a 3-0 humbling of Germany, which saw its hopes of topping the silver medal it won at Rio 2016 dashed in defeat.

The first quarter ended in a scoreless tie, but Argentina took what proved to be a commanding lead before icing the Germans with an insurance goal in the fourth.