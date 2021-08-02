Aledo to Baltimore: Catching up with Creed Willems

Creed Willems is one of the latest Texas high school baseball stars to take his talents to a professional level. After recently announcing his decision to forgo TCU baseball and join the Orioles, Willems was able to catch up with VYPE DFW regarding his high school career as well as everything he's looking forward to in his future with the MLB.

High School Success

Despite a shortened season when the COVID-19 pandemic was running rampant across the country, Wilems didn't have a hard time staying focused on his goal. The star athlete banded together with teammates to stay in shape and on top of being sharp and ready for the next time they stepped foot onto the diamond. "Me and a few teammates would go hit, throw, and lift every morning and get all of our work in," said Willems. It doesn't take a rocket scientist to see that the extra work, time, and dedication to his sport paid off. "My goal [for my senior season] was to hit double-digit home runs and his .400 with less than 10 strikeouts," Willems said before adding that his ultimate goal was to simply have a good senior season and hopefully get the honor of being drafted out of high school.

"Doing my part to help my team win and not trying to do it all myself," is exactly what Willems said was the secret to his success in high school baseball. "Most importantly, keeping the Lord ahead of everything and giving him all the glory." As far as the team's success, Willems chalks it up to the fact that they were always able to come together and work together. "Playing as a team [is the secret to the team success]. Knowing that if we could find a way to get the next guy to the plate, they would take care of business." Willems added that the team was always able to trust each other and so it helped to strengthen their bond on and off the field.

It's no doubt that his time with Aledo was nothing short of a great experience for him. With many memories to last him a lifetime, Willems drew from one specific moment in his high school career when looking back on his time with the Bearcats. "Hitting a home run in my first at-bat on senior night [was my favorite memory while playing for Aledo]," said Willems.

Small town, Big dreams: Willems heads to the MLB

As most young boys who play baseball do, Willems always dreamed of playing at the professional level. Willems said he expected to be drafted to the MLB out of high school, but had no clue what or how that opportunity would present itself and with who. "It was a dream of mine ever since I stepped on the baseball field," Willems told VYPE. "It honestly felt surreal until I signed my contract." Although it was a dream come true, it couldn't have been an easy decision to make when it came time to decide what his next chapter would be. With an offer and commitment to TCU's baseball program, Willems had to think long and hard as well as pray about what path was the right path to take. "The offer was given and I prayed and prayed about it. I felt the Lord pushing me towards signing to play pro ball rather than going to college," Willems said in his interview.

In the coming year, so much will be changing for this young man from a small town in Texas known as "Title Town". Brighter lights than ever before will shine on the Bearcat star as he transitions into being a star for the Orioles, but what he most looks forward to is simply being able to do what he has always wanted to do. "Being able to live my dream and getting to play professional baseball," said Willems when asked what he's most looking forward to in the upcoming year.

As for all of those watching and learning from those making it to the highest levels, Willems has a piece of advice: "Work hard, stay humble, never be satisfied, and always trust that God has a plan for your life; trust in it."

Fun Questions

What is your favorite professional sports team?

"Baltimore Orioles and New Orleans Saints."

What athlete do you look up to the most?

"JT Realmuto."

"If you could have lunch with one person (dead or alive) who would it be? What would you talk about with them?

"Ted Williams or Pete Rose. I would just talk to them about baseball and the hitting side of it because they are two of the greatest hitters of all time- if not already the greatest."

