Ridge Point's Gordon a national champion, record holder for USA Track & Field

Karson Gordon may have opened a lot of eyes with his incredible performance at the USA Track & Field national championships this weekend. But, to him, setting a national record and becoming a national champion was practically expected.



The Ridge Point sophomore jumped 49-feet, 8-inches to win the triple jump at the championships on Saturday at North Florida University in Jacksonville.

"I knew a big jump was coming," Gordon said. "I had two weeks prior to that to prepare. I knew me and my team put in the work and put in the time. From the beginning of the summer until now, everything's come together for me. All I had to do was execute. It felt so good. Amazing."

Gordon continues to make considerable strides in a short amount of time. At the UIL Class 6A state track and field meet in May, he jumped 47-feet, 7-inches to place fifth in the triple jump. His personal record two months later is two feet longer.

"It just shows work pays off," Gordon said. "The results showed. It's perfect timing. Going into my sophomore year, it's all the confidence I need. I'm stoked. I'm ready."

Gordon credits his team for his success. He works with Jump Land Elites, out of Houston Christian High School, twice a week. He also has a personal trainer, Billy Voltaire.

"I'm just more confident," Gordon said. "I'm hitting the board with more speed now, which equals more power and more distance. I'm able to control my strides better to hit better spots."

It's been a busy summer for the 6-1, 170-pound dual-sport athlete. Gordon also plays varsity football. In June, he visited Ohio State, Alabama, Florida State, LSU and Houston on football trips. In July, his focus was on the track national championships.

Gordon already holds a scholarship from Washington State because of his football potential. He is a dual-threat quarterback who is seemingly the successor to standout senior Bert Emanuel Jr..

"I've learned how to be more mature in my approach to the game from him," Gordon said. "He's showing me how to be a true leader."

Through the summer, Gordon has tightened his mechanics and is more comfortable as a passer. Last season, he dropped his elbow while passing, and the ball would die on certain out routes. This season, he has worked tirelessly to keep his elbow up. His accuracy and timing are improved as a result.

"I've put in the work and put in the reps when no one's watching," Gordon said, "so when the lights are on, I'm going to shine."