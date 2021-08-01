Olympic Table Tennis Day 9: China cruises, U.S. bows out

Medals have been handed out in men's and women's singles, but the table tennis action isn't over yet. Sunday marked the first day of the men's and women's team competitions, meaning some of the world's best players hit the tables again in pursuit of more hardware.

Here's a recap of all the Day 9 action from the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium. The Round of 16 continues on Monday.

CHINA IN CRUISE CONTROL

Chine is the gatekeeper of table tennis. Of the 35 gold medals handed out since the sport was introduced to the Olympics in 1988, the Chinese have won 30 of them - including both singles tournaments at this year's Games. The men's and women's teams are again favorites to win.

The women's team had no issue with Austria, sweeping them 3-0 and advancing to the quarterfinal. Women's singles finalists Sun Yingsha and Chen Meng both took part, with Sun helping to win the doubles point in Match 1 and Chen beating Sofia Polcanova in Match 2. (BRACKET)

The men's team also won in its Round of 16 tie, beating Egypt 3-0. (BRACKET)

Chinese Taipei ousts U.S. women

Lily Zhang and Juan Liu nearly gave the ninth-seeded U.S. women's team a dream start Sunday, taking Chinese Taipei's Cheng Hsien-Tzu and Chen Szu-Yu to a fifth and final set, but the Americans were unable to close the deal. Wang Huijing and Liu were unable to win singles matches to prolong the match, and Chinese Taipei advanced with a 3-0 sweep.

OTHER RESULTS

MEN'S TEAM

Korea def. Slovenia, 3-1

Chinese Taipei def. Croatia, 3-0

Brazil def. Serbia, 3-2

France def. Hong Kong, 3-0

Germany def. Portugal, 3-0

WOMEN'S TEAM

Hong Kong def. Brazil, 3-1

Romania def. Egypt, 3-0

China def. Austria, 3-0

Germany def. Australia, 3-0

Japan def. Hungary, 3-0