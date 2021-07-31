BLOCK PARTY: Frassati Catholic Ready for Deep Playoff Run

Frassati is coming off an impressive season, where they went 11-9 and reached the Regional Finals under first-year coach Trina Searcy.

In the five seasons that Frassati Catholic has played volleyball, only once (2018) have they missed the postseason.

With three starters back from the 2020 squad, the Falcons look to get back again.

The leader in the locker room will be Alexis Bodunrin, who led the team with 318 kills and 231 digs a year ago. She was named first-team, all-district.

Other key returners include Natalia Kacprzak (59 kills, 34 digs, 23 blocks) and Katherine Liepman (53 kills, 47 digs).

Keys to success for Searcy's group in 2021 include "great defense, serve-receive, communication, trusting teammates and being physically ready to hit the gym floor on day one".

The Falcons could claw their way to a deep playoff run again in 2021.

