Lutheran South Academy Magazine: COMPETITIVE NATURE

The Psencik house is a den of competitiveness in a good way.

"My mom and I are really competitive with board games. That's our thing," Lily Psencik laughed. "Qwirkle… we are really competitive with that one."

But who is the best athlete in the house? "I'd say, me," she said.

"My mom played volleyball and my dad was good at football and baseball. My brother might give me some competition and he is probably better in a single sport. I'm the best overall athlete in multiple sports."

My sister should stick to reading. She's kind of competitive but would be just as happy if a game ended up in a tie. Look, I'm in my prime but back in the day my parents might have taken me out."

Psencik is coming off a pair of first-team, all-district honors in volleyball and softball.

She helped lead the Pioneers to the Regional round in softball before falling to the eventual state champ Second Baptist. In volleyball, Psencik flew around the court leading LSA to the Regional round as well.

"I've always played multiple sports," she said. "My first love is volleyball and I'd love to play it in college somewhere. I grew up playing softball too and I love to compete on the diamond as well. I love to stay active, so playing sports all the time has always been my way of life. In the summer, it's speed and conditioning camp and the beach."

Her father, Rob Psencik has coached and been the athletic director at LSA. While mom, Sheila, was the Head of School. Her brother, Beau, played football at LSA and is now a preferred walk on at the University of Nebraska.

Lily has always been a coach's kid. She's always been around the weight room or the gym.

"Having our parents at school is good and bad," she laughed. "When you need something at school, they are right there. It can get embarrassing because they have to punish your friends if they get into trouble. We've been here since I was in Pre-K, so I'm used to it."

While she doesn't plan on going into education or coaching, she does have plans to stay in sports.

"It's been my life for so long," she said. "I'd like to do physical therapy and help athletes get back on the field."

But once a coach's kid, always a coach's kid.

"I'd like to leave a legacy of being a great leader," she said. "It's so important in sports and something you can use the rest of your life. Being competitive is great, but being involved in sports is also a great way to meet life-long friends. It's a win-win.

