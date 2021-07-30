2021 VYPE Houston Volleyball Preview - The Dark Horses: Cypress Ranch Mustangs

The Mustangs graduate 11 seniors from a Regional Quarterfinalist squad, including two of their top three attackers and their top setter, but plenty of talent remains.

Junior 6-foot outside hitter Bianna Muoneke will anchor the Mustangs. She led Cy Ranch in kills (4.1 per set) and averaged 3.0 digs per set, good for second on the team. Muoneke was also highly-efficient with a .333 hit percentage and .443 kill percentage as she acclimated to varsity defenses impressively quickly.

Sophomore Tya Lynch will be asked to play a more substantial role offensively to take pressure off Muoneke. The 6-foot middle could be in store for a huge season and has the game to affect matters offensively and defensively.

Senior hitter Kailee Gims led the team in digs last season with 6.5 per set. Senior Ariana Lopez is likely to take over at setter after the graduation of Kailey Friedrich.

You could also see Kirby Kliafas and Taryn Gilreath get some time at setter this season.

