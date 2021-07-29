THE SOUTHPAW: Fitzpatrick the Constant in Roller-Coaster Season

IT WAS A YEAR OF DRASTIC LOWS AND TREMENDOUS HIGHS FOR THE CONCORDIA LUTHERAN BASEBALL PROGRAM.

The low was the loss of legendary coach Rick Lynch, who passed over the winter. Lynch built the Crusaders into a state power in TAPPS.

The high? Dedicating the season to coach Lynch and reaching the TAPPS state final.

While the 'Saders fell in a heartbreaker, there was one constant that returns for another year and that is Sean Fitzpatrick.

The Arkansas-commit showed why he is one of the top recruits in the country as the ace of the staff. He also threw a no-hitter this season.

"We just wanted to keep his (Lynch) legacy going," Fitzpatrick said of his fallen coach. "His thing was to get onepercent better every day. We played for him with that in mind. As well as just holding yourself accountable."

Fitzpatrick is just next in a line of star baseball players at Concordia Lutheran following the likes of Ke'Byran Hayes (Pittsburg Pirates) and Shane Baz – the 12th overall pick by Pittsburgh in 2017.

"It's a huge honor to play here," he said. "Being able to come play for such a prestigious high school baseball program has been a great experience. That's why I'm here."

Fitzpatrick has been able to develop at Concordia and looks forward to the next level in due time.

"I think I'm good at a little bit of everything," he said. "I don't throw the hardest, but I do throw pretty hard. I mix up my pitches and hit my spots. That's kind of my thing. My ultimate goal is to keep getting better and hopefully put myself in a position to get drafted and see what happens next."

He has options. Arkansas, which just won its first SEC Championship, is another tremendous opportunity if he doesn't head the MLB route.

"The coaching staff at Arkansas is what sold me," he said. "Coach 'Dave' VanHorn is a legend in college baseball and Coach 'Matt' Hobbs has a great philosophy for pitchers. I'm really excited for that and ready to improve."

While he has adult decisions ahead of him, Fitzpatrick is still a teenager.

"I play golf, hunt and fish, play with my dogs and hang out with friends," he said. "I also lift weights a lot."

Who have been his greatest influences?

"My first favorite player was Lance Berkman," he said. "But now, I really like Clayton Kershaw. He's had such a great career and he's a lefty."

