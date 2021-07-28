Lutheran South Academy Magazine: The 411, Deundre' Jones

Deundre' Jones has been a talked about commodity in baseball circles since after his freshman campaign at Lutheran South Academy.



The junior first baseman for the Pioneers helped guide them to the program's fourth state championship this spring and third straight. VYPE caught up with the future Kansas State Wildcat.

VYPE: You are committed to Kansas State, what did you like about it?

JONES: For me, I just really fell in love with Coach [Pete] Hughes, Coach [Austin] Wates, they just made me feel comfortable. I feel like they are going to guide me to the place I want to get to.

VYPE: Who do you like to watch in MLB?

JONES: I like to watch Bryce Harper. He is fun to watch.

VYPE: Off the field what do you like to do?

JONES: I'm a big music and gamer guy. My favorite game right now is MLB The Show. I also watch a lot on YouTube like video games, vlogs and baseball stuff.

VYPE: What legacy are you trying to leave here at LSA?

JONES: I'm trying to hit the most home runs in a season, that's been my biggest goal since I got here was to set the home run record.

VYPE: In 5-10 years, what do you see yourself doing?

JONES: Playing Major League Baseball.

VYPE: Who is your biggest inspiration, who do you play for?

JONES: I play for my brother and my mom. Those are the people that motivate me, they push me. Those are the people that I play for. They did everything.

