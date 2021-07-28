2021 VYPE Houston Volleyball Preview - The Sleepers: Clear Falls Knights

The Clear Falls Knights look to make it a full decade of making the postseason in 2021 as three starters return for coach Alison Williams.

The Knights advanced to the Regional Quarters after going 11-1 in district play, which captured the crown.

Their season came to an end in a five-set heart-breaker to Dawson.

Gone are stars Mia Johnson (Hawaii), Rachel Brown (Tulsa) and Blakely Montgomery (Fairfield), so who returns to the huddle?

In the middle are a pair of rangy athletes in seniors Kade Thomas and Nicole Sherfield, who were both second-team, all-district recipients.

The defense was led by honorable mention Ashlyn German, who is all over the court.

Williams may be leaning on talented incoming freshman Kirra Musgrove to handle some of the setting duties. "We are going to be defensive minded, need good ball control and attack from the middle," Williams said.

