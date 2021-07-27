USA Rugby suffers first loss in pool play vs. South Africa

The United States and South Africa faced off for the top seed in Pool C. Both teams had already secured their spot in the quarterfinals.

The Americans got off to a good start forcing South Africa to commit a penalty which led to a beautiful kick to touch by Folau Niua to set the Americans up. They didn't waste the opportunity, Joe Schroeder powered his way to the try line for the first score of the match. The conversion was unsuccessful.

Just before the half, South Africa's Selvyn Davids was left alone on the outside and he scored RSA's first try of the match. The two teams entered the half tied at 5.

However, the momentum quickly shifted after the half with the weather conditions worsening. Both sides made costly passing mistakes, but South Africa was able to convert scoring 12 more points including another try by Davids. However the Americans wouldn't go quietly, with just over a minute remaining Brett Thompson scored giving Team USA a chance at the comeback. Ultimately, the U.S. came up short losing 17-12 to South Africa.

The Americans will now face Great Britain in their quarterfinal match later on Tuesday.