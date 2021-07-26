Serbia's Ana Dabovic pulls off clutch over-the-head no-look pass against Canada

Ana Dabovic pulled off one of the best basketball passes you'll see at the Olympics.

With under four minutes to go in Serbia's prelim tilt against Canada, Dabovic pulled off a clutch over-the-head no-look pass to a wide-open Aleksandra Crvendakic, who sunk a three-pointer to provide some much-needed breathing room.

Serbia went on to win the contest by a score of 72-68. Dabovic finished the game with 11 points and tied for the team lead with five assists.

Dabovic and Serbia will be back in action Thursday morning against Spain.