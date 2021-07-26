LISTEN UP: Life is as Easy as you Make It

AS WE EMERGE FROM THE FOG OF A PANDEMIC, NOW IT 'S TIME TO CLEAR OUR HEADS.

Maybe you already have, but here's some advice from an experienced dad with a unique glimpse into a teenage world. So, what did we learn? How are we going to grow, kiddos?

Teens and parents alike, listen up. Rich or financially-challenged? Majority or minority? This message cuts across all cultures.

It's time to hit the reset. Reboot. Flip the switch, whatever. Quick scrolling through TikTok for one minute because I know that's all you are gonna give me.

You ready?

Here's the lesson.

Life is easy.

Boom, I said it. There it is.

Follow me on this… WE make our lives hard. We listen to the outside noise. We hold grudges. We think we are going to change people. We spend our time running in stupid circles chasing clout. We are ultra-sensitive.

What I'm going to say next sounds like mumbo-jumbo but life is about YOUR ENERGY. You have a positive outlook or you don't. Nothing is stopping you from having everything you want. It's all about your PERSPECTIVE and is fluid as to where you are in your own life.

So, you ready?

You have to bring LIFE to YOUR LIFE. It's that simple.

If you are bored… you are boring.

If you are dramatic… you love drama.

If you are friendly, you are a friend.

It's that simple.

The following are the words you need to build your LIFE BOARD (whatever that means) with… Effort, Listen, Rest, Find Your Passion, Thrive in Chaos, Work, Forgive, Fun, Compromise, Faith.

Hashtag those on your bathroom mirror, your journal, your list of goals, your SnapChat story.

Then, check this out.

When you live by those words, you become a real Influencer. Your light will shine to those around you and your life becomes increasingly…

Easy.

We are going to have a great year in 2021-22. Why? Because we've changed our perspective in a matter of a minute.