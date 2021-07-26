Deshaun Watson update: 10 women file complaints with HPD against Texans’ star player, his attorney says

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 03: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans in action against the Tennessee Titans during a game at NRG Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Deshaun Watson’s attorney Rusty Hardin confirmed with KPRC 2 Sports on Monday that 10 women have filed complaints with the Houston Police Department against the Texans quarterback.

Eight of the women are the same women who have filed civil suits. Two are not.

Watson is currently facing over 20 civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual misconduct. The Harris County District Attorney’s Office confirmed there still have been no charges filed against Watson.

This week, Watson surprised many by reporting to Texans training camp.